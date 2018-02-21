'iZombie' Season 4 Spoilers: Blaine Takes Charge of Zombie-Infested City

Facebook/cwizombie Promo photo for 'iZombie'

Blaine (David Anders) will continue to be the manipulative antagonist that he is in the upcoming season of "iZombie."

As the trailer for the new installment reveals, Blaine is in his element while explaining to Liv (Rose McIver) and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) that the peaceful city they know is no longer the same. Seattle is now infested with zombies whose population is roughly similar with that of the humans. The U.S. has put up walls to contain the epidemic and Blaine is loving all the chaos. He cannot wait to form a group of the undead who will follow his every bidding. Now that the world knows the existence of zombies, there is no need to be wary of exposure.

In an interview with Screenrant, McIver spoke about the threats that her character and the others would face in the new storyline. According to her, there will be a number of new villains but not one of them can be considered the Big Bad of the season. Blaine, the actress said, would continue to be that huge threat for Liv. Since the first season, he has been a pain in the neck for her. He was the one who turned her into a zombie and from the start, they have a love-hate relationship.

"... And then we have Blaine who is continuously sort of this Big Bad that, for many reasons, Liv has to keep at bay...because they have a lot of common friends and common enemies and it's a very challenging position for her to be in. I think she still struggles with that because she clearly hates him and everything that he's sort of done to her and the people she loves. But he also can help her; he has friends in high places and she kind of has to dance between those two things quite a lot," McIver said.

"iZombie" season 4 will premiere on Monday, Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. EST on the CW.