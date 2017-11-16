'iZombie' Season 4 Spoilers: Blaine to Shed Bad Zombie Persona

Facebook/cwizombie Promotional photo for "iZombie" season 4

Blaine DeBeers (David Anders), Liv Moore's (Rose McIver) creator, will have a change of heart in the upcoming season of "iZombie."

Spoilers indicate that Blaine will not be the bad zombie that he has always been portrayed as in the CW series. Viewers of the show know him as the one who turned Liv into an undead. From the start, Blaine has been her greatest enemy, as well as her friends'.

Although there have been instances when he joined the good side, there is always the idea that it is just temporary. Anders has hinted that his character might be part of Liv's circle for good, especially now that Seattle has become the home of hundreds of zombies.

"It seems like it comes in waves that he becomes part of the Scooby gang," said DeBeers. "It was important to introduce [Robert] Knepper [who plays Angus McDonough] as this terrible father so you can sympathize with Blaine. [There's] child abuse in his past and it's like you understand a little more why he's the way he is."

Meanwhile, it has been teased that season 4 would dwell on Liv's continued quest for the greater good. In her new missions, she will reportedly be joined by a new face, a documentarist who may or may not become her new love interest.

Actor Daniel Bonjour has joined the series to play the role of Levon, someone who is intent on investigating a new crime rising in Seattle: human trafficking. It is speculated that Levon will soon meet Liv and that they will team up for the huge challenge.

The installment will also feature the struggles that Chase Graves (Jason Dohring) will face as the new leader of the city. His style of governance will reportedly clash against Liv's, as she does not approve of the authoritarian approach.

"iZombie" Season 4 is expected to air early 2018 on The CW.