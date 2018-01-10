'iZombie' Season 4 Spoilers: Chase to Pass Campaign on Brain Donation?

Facebook/cwizombie Promotional image for 'iZombie'

Chase Graves (Jason Dohring) may need to campaign for the approval of the brain donor card to feed the hundreds of hungry zombies in the upcoming season of "iZombie."

Fans of series will only have to wait a month to see the new episodes for the next installment. The CW has announced that season 4 would begin airing in February. The new storyline is expected to dwell on what has been happening in Seattle three months after the zombie outbreak. Showrunner Rob Thomas spoke about the situation when the US walled off Seattle, comparing it to what happened to West Berlin. According to him, Chase's job would be too much to handle. He does not quite know where to get the brains to feed all of these undead.

"... Brains are coming in, but they aren't getting as many as they expected, and zombies are hungry. In fact, the opening sequence in season four is going to follow a brain from the moment a man dies somewhere in Texas to the moment it reaches the brain tube and is ingested by a Seattle zombie. In fact, it's even going to start earlier than that. We're going to see a commercial on TV; we want to get someone like Laura Linney making a commercial pleading for the people of the United States to sign their brain donor card," the EP teased.

It will not come as a surprise if ever Chase pushes for the approval of the donor card. If the zombies will not be able to eat, chaos will ensue. This is something that he cannot afford to happen. Chase is hanging on by a very thin thread. If he is not careful, somebody else will take his position from him. Speculations are rife that Blaine DeBeers' (David Anders) father, Angus (Robert Knepper), is gearing for a take over. He is said to be garnering a lot of "hardcore violent pro-zombie people." Angus is definitely ready to flex his undead muscles and show what he has got.

"iZombie" season 4 will premiere on Monday, Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. EST on the CW.