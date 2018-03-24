'iZombie' Season 4 Spoilers: 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Star Rachel Bloom Lands Special Guest Role

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' star Rachel Bloom is tapped to appear in an episode of 'iZombie' season 4.

Rachel Bloom will drop by another TV series from The CW after being tapped to guest star in an upcoming episode of "iZombie" season 4.

TVLine revealed that the "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" star and multi-awarded actress, singer, writer, and producer signed up to play the role of a dead "pretentious theater actor" whose brain will be eaten by Liv (Rose McIver) to help Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) find out who killed her.

While the network remains mum about the actual details of the episode that will air on Monday, April 9, Fansided speculated that Bloom's character could be a zombie in disguise, since the usual murder victims typically receive little air time in the show. Since the actress is a special guest in the episode, the speculation claimed that she will be given a different treatment since she is also a major star from The CW.

The report also speculated that the episode titled "My Really Fair Lady" where Bloom will appear could be a musical episode, since Bloom can also sing. McIver also teased in an interview with Collider that she actually rapped in one of the episodes this season, which could possibly be the one with Bloom in it.

Meanwhile, Liv's love interest for season 4 will be finally introduced on Monday's episode titled "Good Struck," according to another report from TVLine.

The report mentioned that "The Walking Dead" alum Daniel Bonjour will be introduced in the series as a documentary filmmaker named Levon Patch.

McIver expressed her excitement over the introduction of the new character. "I was very excited that their 'ship name would be 'Livon,' which was clearly no accident knowing our writers," McIver stated in the interview. "He's completely different [from] her boyfriends [that] we've met in the past... It's a version of a person Liv connects with that we haven't seen before, which is cool," she added.

Aside from meeting her new love interest, Liv will also have her hands full after learning about Chase Graves' (guest star Jason Dohring) evil plans while she was investigating the death of a hockey player with Clive and Ravi (Rahul Kohli).

On the other hand, her ex-fiancé, Major (Robert Buckley), will be forced to come up with a horrible decision while Peyton (Aly Michalka) will attempt to pacify a volatile situation.

McIver was also asked by Collider about the huge cliffhanger involving Ravi at the end of season 3. However, the actress claimed that the answer will come as a surprise.

"There's a lot of surprise in how things come about. It's unlike what we've seen before. It allows for more humor and certainly their dynamic is not compromised," the actress also stated. "Ravi is as enthusiastic as ever to create a cure. It's really worth watching how that unfolds. I think it would be a disservice to the show to tease too much because it really pans out in a way I think will surprise and intrigue people," McIver added.

The CW will air the next episode of "iZombie" season 4 on Monday, March 26, at 9 p.m. EDT.