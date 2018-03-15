'iZombie' Season 4 Spoilers: Liv And Clive Investigate A Serial Killer As The Dead Rise Up

Facebook/cwizombie Promotional image for 'iZombie'

The upcoming episode of "iZombie" season 4 will see Liv (Rose McIver) and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) continuing their investigation.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Brainless in Seattle, Part 2," states that Liv and Clive will realize something big about their ongoing investigation. They will learn that the murder case was actually the work of a serial killer. Who that is remains unknown. Elsewhere, Major (Robert Buckley) will find himself heading towards dangerous terrain.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens at a restaurant, with a customer asking Blaine (David Anders) where he manages to wrangle up all the brains served there. Blaine answers honestly, but the customer misinterprets it for a joke and laughs in response.

"Well, I am the head of a huge criminal enterprise," Blaine nonchalantly explains before joining the customer for a laugh.

Meanwhile, Clive is feeling that his "losing momentum" on their case. But, it looks like they may have to juggle a number of problems soon as the uprising of the zombies is ahead. Major, in uniform, is seen having a deadly confrontation, while Liv and Clive are seen in a location with red-tinged lighting.

"Isn't this romantic?" says Liv, who is still apparently under the influence of the rom-com brain she ate. Of course, Clive does not feel the same way, and questions Liv's judgment of the situation.

It can be recalled that in the previous episode, titled "Brainless in Seattle, Part 1," Liv devoured the brain of a hopeless romantic female who fell prey to a killer. At first, it seemed that she was just another victim of the coyotes, but it became increasingly clear that something — or someone — else was responsible after Clive and Liv located an abandoned warehouse with numerous skeletons inside.

As for Liv and Major, with the former hopped up on rom-com brain, the latter chose not to interact too much with her because they are not on good terms.

"iZombie" season 4 airs Mondays, at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.