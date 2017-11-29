'iZombie' Season 4 Spoilers: Liv Takes on a Young Ward

Facebook/cwizombie Promotional photo for "iZombie" season 4.

Liv Moore (Rose McIver) will have a young woman to watch over in the upcoming season of "iZombie."

Recent reports reveal the newest member to join the cast of the CW series. According to Comicbook, Izabela Vidovic, the actress who played the young Kara Danvers in "Supergirl," has been tapped to play an important role in the new installment.

Vidovic announced the news in a recent interview with Monsters and Critics, stating that she is already busy filming scenes in Vancouver. She also talked about her character, Isobel, and how much she would be around Liv and Dr. Ravi Chakrabarti (Rahul Kohli).

"Well, my character's name is Isobel and I unfortunately can't really reveal too much because it's going to ruin the whole storyline." Vidovic explained. "It's a tricky character, however I'm very excited to be a part of it. I did work with the creator, Rob Thomas, on a pilot a few years ago so this is fun to be working again with him and Dan Etheridge as well."

It looks like Liv will have to take care of an inquisitive ward in season 4. If Isobel will be working alongside her and Ravi, this means she will tag along in their missions. It still remains a mystery if she is human or not.

Seattle is going to be a huge mess when the series returns next year. During the last finale, viewers witnessed how half of the city population turned into zombies. Liv is going to need all the help she can get to preserve peace between her kind and the humans.

Spoilers indicate that an unexpected ally will appear to assist her. Liv's creator, Blaine DeBeers (David Anders), is said to join Liv's group and help in keeping the undead population in check. Viewers are already aware of Blaine's backstory, especially his strained relationship with his father, Angus McDonough (Robert Knepper). This may be his chance to redeem himself.

"iZombie" Season 4 is expected to air early 2018 on The CW.