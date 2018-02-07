'iZombie' Season 4 Spoilers: Liv to Take On a New Job at Brain Factory?

Facebook/cwizombie Promo photo for 'iZombie'

Liv (Rose McIver) may take on a new job now that the undead is so prevalent in the upcoming season of "iZombie."

In the new trailer released for the new installment, Liv can be seen visiting a brain factory with her friends Ravi (Rahul Kohli) and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin). The custodian is informing them on how they go about processing the brains for all the zombies in the city. In the clip, all the fresh gray matters are sitting snug on the moving conveyor belt. The man tells Liv she will probably enjoy licking the brain bowl after, hinting that she will fit right in with them if ever she wants to join. Ravi and Clive are hollering in the sidelines, watching their friend squirm.

Executive producer Diane Ruggiero-Wright has previewed what is going to happen when the series returns this February. According to her, the first episodes would be intense. The human population has just learned the existence of the undead. There is bound to be chaos.

"It's pretty tense," the EP teased. "When it was first revealed [that] there were zombies, there was a mass exodus. But the people that were left behind with the zombies are now walled in, so now you have people who are afraid for their lives and unable to get out, and then you have people on the opposite end of the wall who are like, 'Oh, there's people in there that can scratch us and make us live if we're sick? We want to get in there.' It just creates this more dramatic backdrop for our stories."

Meanwhile, season 4 will also reveal what will happen to Ravi. Last time, he got Liv to scratch him to see if the zombie serum he created works. In the trailer, the medical examiner is shown chomping on a human brain. While this seems to suggest that Ravi has turned into a zombie, he may also be just doing another experiment.

"iZombie" season 4 will premiere on Monday, Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. EST on the CW.