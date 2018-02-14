'iZombie' Season 4 Spoilers: Major Has His Hands Full with Zombie Gangs in Trailer

Facebook/cwizombie Promo photo for 'iZombie'

Major (Robert Buckley) will lead the crusade to stop the formation of zombie street gangs in the upcoming season of "iZombie."

As the new trailer reveals, the new installment will see Seattle has taken a 180-degree turn now with all the zombies inhabiting the city. There is a huge wall separating Seattle from the rest of the U.S., with an assembly of soldiers keeping watch 24/7 in case something unfortunate happens. Blaine (David Anders) is shown strutting around, telling Liv (Rose McIver) and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) that the Seattle they know is no longer the same.

Then, there is Major who is seriously concerned that soon, groups of zombies will start causing mayhem in the city. Executive producer Diane Ruggiero-Wright said that the midseason premiere is going to be chaotic. Humans are scared for their lives.

"It's pretty tense," the EP teased. "When it was first revealed [that] there were zombies, there was a mass exodus. But the people that were left behind with the zombies are now walled in, so now you have people who are afraid for their lives and unable to get out, and then you have people on the opposite end of the wall who are like, 'Oh, there's people in there that can scratch us and make us live if we're sick? We want to get in there.' It just creates this more dramatic backdrop for our stories."

What is surprising in the trailer is that Jason Dohring's Chase Graves is nowhere to be found. He is supposed to be on top of things as the new figurehead of the city. What the clip shows is hundreds of brains being processed in a factory that Liz visits with her friends. In the scene, the caretaker is telling Liv that she will totally enjoy licking the brain bowl. Clive and Ravi (Rahul Kohli) can be seen snorting in the sidelines. Another scene shows Liv locking lips with a young man. Major will definitely not like this sudden turn of events.

"iZombie" season 4 will premiere on Monday, Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. EST on the CW.