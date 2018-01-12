'iZombie' Season 4 Spoilers: What Happens After the World Finds Out About the Zombies' Existence?

Facebook/cwizombie Promotional image for 'iZombie'

Fans have long waited for the arrival of the fourth season of "iZombie," and now, they can rejoice as it has been announced that the show will finally make its television return on Feb. 26. With this being said, here are a few things that fans could expect once season four arrives.

First of all, the world now knows the truth about the zombies and that they do, in fact, exist. With this, it is curious to know how people would perceive this knowledge.

It is said that one of the major plot points of "iZombie" season four is centered on how the world will react to the zombies. However, based on what the cast and crew of the show are saying, it looks like the zombies will have a rather negative reception from the people, which isn't entirely surprising since Seattle has been basically blocked off and established as the new haven for Liv's kind.

"We're going to pick up next season three months later, and the United States has walled off Seattle like it's West Berlin," Rob Thomas, "iZombie" showrunner, said. "Chase is hanging on by a very thin thread; it's like every day is the Cuban missile crisis. Brains are coming in, but they aren't getting as many as they expected, and zombies are hungry," he added.

According to Rose McIver who plays the zombie heroine Liv, the show is going to get political when it comes to the zombies. "It's so on-point politically right now," she noted.

Probably one of the biggest questions is whether or not Ravi, played Rahul Kohli, is a zombie since the third season basically showed him being scratched by Liv in order to determine if the vaccine worked or not. Thankfully, this question will be answered in the very first episode, so fans don't need to wonder any longer.

Finally, one of the most interesting parts of the show is the different personalities that Liv takes once she ingests the brains. So, what new personalities would season 4 bring to the zombie protagonist?