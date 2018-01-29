iZombie Season 4 Trailer, Release Date: Did Ravi Turn Into A Zombie?

Facebook/cwizombie Promo photo for iZombie on The CW

Ravi (Rahul Kohli) might have caught the zombie bug based on the trailer for "iZombie" season 4.

In one of the scenes in the trailer, Ravi was seen devouring a whole serving of human brains that was hanging on a weighing scale. This could mean that he also turned into a zombie, after he asked Liv (Rose McIver) to scratch him so he can test if a zombie vaccine can work if he administer it upon himself.

While Ravi's transformation to become a zombie may still be unconfirmed at the moment, Entertainment Weekly revealed that the character will be mostly naked in the premiere episode of season 4. According to executive producer Diane Ruggiero Wright, "You asked for more Ravi, we answered."

Aside from the possible changes in Ravi, the trailer also showed that Seattle will be in chaos because of the coexistence of humans and zombies in the city. The video showed that the inhabitants of the city are no longer allowed to live in order to avoid the spread of the zombie virus to the rest of the world.

This could be challenging since the humans were seen being violent towards the zombies, while those who are inflicted with the virus were seen having a hard time restraining themselves since the secret about their condition has been uncovered. This means that they will no longer have to hide from the regular people.

In a separate interview in June 2017, showrunner Rob Thomas revealed that repercussion of the events that will happen between the end of season 3 and the beginning of the upcoming season will be felt in season 4. "The U.S. government is going to wall off Seattle so it's going to have that Berlin feeling. It sort of turns Seattle into this independent quasi-nuclear power: If zombies go flooding out of Seattle, they have the power to end the world, essentially," Thomas stated.

"iZombie" season 4 will premiere on The CW on Monday, Feb. 26, at 9 p.m. EDT.