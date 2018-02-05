J.J. Abrams Gets New Sci-Fi Series 'Demimonde'

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok "Star Wars" writer and director J.J. Abrams has a new TV show in the works.

"The Force Awakens" director J.J. Abrams returns to TV, as he receives a series order from HBO for his new sci-fi title "Demimonde."

HBO recently won a bidding war with Apple for the rights to a new TV series by Abrams, with the working title of "Demimonde." HBO will be co-producing the show with Warner Bros. TV, and Abrams' own, Bad Robot Productions. The length and timeline of the series have yet to be confirmed, but Abrams has received a straight-to-series order from HBO, and the series should begin production very soon.

According to reports, "Demimonde" will be a sci-fi drama based on a female scientist who gets into an accident and falls into a coma. Her daughter then discovers her experiments in their basement, and is transported to a war-torn world. The series will feature a more intimate and familial setting than any of Abrams' previous work.

Abrams is a critically acclaimed screenplay writer, producer, and director, famous for his work on the psychological thriller "Lost," and his most recent sci-fi series "Fringe." Abrams is also the director of the recent "Star Wars" episode seven film, "The Force Awakens." It will be Abrams' first return to television in 10 years since his last series "Fringe" in 2008.

The film industry phenomenon has a plethora of other famous titles in his credits and counts the recent "Cloverfield" and "Star Trek" films. He has worked in collaboration with other productions for "Westworld," "Roadies," and with Christopher Nolan for "Persons of Interest."

Abrams received recognition from critics for his recent work on "The Force Awakens," with critics saying it was much better than its sequel, "The Last Jedi," which was directed by Rian Johnson. Abrams will be returning to "Star Wars" to direct episode nine, the last film, and the end to the current trilogy.