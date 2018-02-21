J.J. Abrams 'Star Wars Episode IX' News: Not Affected by Fans' Opinions on 'The Last Jedi'

REUTERS/Paul Hackett Director J.J. Abrams arrives at the European Premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Leicester Square, London, December 16, 2015.

American director and producer J.J. Abrams has recently addressed his fans following the news that he will be directing "Star Wars: Episode IX," disproving rumors and speculations that Rian Johnson would be replaced due to the criticism that "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" received after highlighting strong female characters in the once male-dominated space opera story.

As reported by Indie Wire, Abrams clearly expressed that he is not allowing other peoples' opinions of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" to dictate how he will be shooting the upcoming film. The 51-year-old director said that "Star Wars is a big galaxy, and you can sort of find almost anything you want to in 'Star Wars.'"

It is safe to assume from this statement that in the returning director's mind, there is no reason for women across the "Star Wars" galaxy to not rise to the occasion to face a common threat to their world's existence. Furthermore, Abrams emphasized that people, in general, will always find something wrong with anything, opinions of which eventually are posted somewhere on the internet.

When Abrams was then asked about the negative feedback that "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" received, he revealed that it is too early to discuss the reasons why he disagrees with the unhappy fans. However, he did mention that this new saga in the "Star Wars" chapter comprises four protagonists, with three of them being male.

This is one reason that Abrams used to disprove the complaints of the fans, which allude to inserting social justice and feminism into the film to be invalid. To top it all, he also stated that he is ecstatic for the rest of the world to see what he has in store for them in the next chapter of the "Star Wars" franchise.

Despite Abrams' tone of confidence, it is safe to assume that given the reaction that the last movie generated, Lucas Arts and Disney will most likely attempt to make everyone happy with the next film, which will conclude the adventures of Daisy Ridley's Rey.