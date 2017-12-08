Reuters/Suzanne Plunkett Writer J.K. Rowling

Best-selling novelist J.K. Rowling finally addressed her opinion about the decision to add Johnny Depp in the cast of the upcoming "Fantastic Beast" movie.

In her own website, the "Harry Potter" series writer admitted that the people behind the "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" considered to recast the role of Gellert Grindelwald in the upcoming movie after the controversies about Depp's spousal abuse emerged last year. When the original casting decision remained, some fans reportedly expressed concerns about keeping the actor in the film.

Rowling defended the decision. "For me personally, the inability to speak openly to fans about this issue has been difficult, frustrating and at times painful. However, the agreements that have been put in place to protect the privacy of two people, both of whom have expressed a desire to get on with their lives, must be respected," the writer stated.

She also claimed that she and the filmmakers are still happy to see Depp portray an important character in the "Fantastic Beast" movie franchise. She also revealed her excitement for the sequel of the "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" movie that came out in 2016 despite the criticisms over the casting decisions. "I accept that there will be those who are not satisfied with our choice of actor in the title role. However, conscience isn't governable by committee. Within the fictional world and outside it, we all have to do what we believe to be the right thing.

Depp's divorce with Heard made the news after the actress accused him of domestic abuse. But the estranged couple reportedly reached a private agreement back in August 2016.

Aside from Depp, the cast of "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" also include a lot of critically acclaimed actors such as Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, Katherine Waterston as Porpentina Goldstein, Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone, Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore, Zoe Kravitz as Leta Lestrange, and Brontis Jodorowsky as Nicolas Flamel.

The film is slated to premiere in theaters in Nov. 16, 2018.