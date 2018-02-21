J.K. Simmons Unsure About Reprising Role in Matt Reeves' Solo 'Batman' Movie

Facebook/batmanmovieofficial The 'Batman' movie franchise will be included in the list of films that will be released by Netflix in January 2018

DCEU actor J.K. Simmons is not sure yet whether he will reprise his role as Commissioner Gordon in the next "Batman" film. The film in question is the one to be directed by Matt Reeves, who replaced Ben Affleck last year after the latter stepped down as its helmer.

In a recent interview with Collider, the Oscar-winning actor revealed that he's looking forward to the "Batman" film, but he has yet to meet with Reeves. "Hopefully, it will be really fun and the character will expand a little bit, particularly in the stand-alone 'Batman' movie. There will be more to do. I guess it's Matt Reeves now for that one, who I haven't met. So, it will be a whole new collaborator to get together and work with, hopefully," he said when asked about his future appearances in the DC Extended Universe.

Simmons debuted in the DCEU when he briefly appeared as Commissioner Gordon, Batman's (Ben Affleck) ally, in "Justice League." In the film, he lent a hand to Batman and the rest of the league when they needed his help.

Although Simmons is not yet certain about his involvement in the solo "Batman" movie, his recent statement suggests that he's positive that he will appear in the film and that he hopes that director Reeves will expand his role in it. Previously, it was revealed that the solo "Batman" film would have a three-picture arc, so a bigger role for Gordon seems not too far from possible.

Since Warner Bros. announced the solo "Batman" movie, the film has hit a lot of snags. Affleck was originally supposed to direct, write and star in the film, but when Reeves took his place as director, the new director also scrapped Affleck's original vision for the film. Currently, the film does not have a confirmed release date, and Warner Bros. has not yet released details about its cast and plot.