'Jack Ryan' Air Date, Teaser: John Krasinski Kidnaps and Intimidates the Bad Guy in New Clip

John Krasinski, who used to play the nicest guy on television, shows his intimidating side on his new series "Jack Ryan" for Amazon. A new clip teases the actor pulling off the badass card as he kidnaps a bad guy in the upcoming spy drama.

Facebook/JackRyanAmazon John Krasinski leads the new spy drama Tom Clancy's "Jack Ryan" on Amazon.

Amazon's latest trailer for "Jack Ryan" shows Krasinski, as the titular character, interrogating the man he captured. His character appears cool, calm and collected as the CIA agent who follows the trail of a terrorist group.

"Do you do this often? Kidnapping innocent people off the street and interrogate them?" the captured man asks Ryan in the clip. "You're my first one, actually," Ryan answers. "I'm an analyst. How am I doing?"

Krasinski's version of Jack Ryan, who four other actors previously played in at least five movies, isn't the typical action hero. The show's timeline happens at the start of Ryan's career as a CIA consultant, which was what Jack Ryan originally did in Tom Clancy's book series.

His character relies more on brains and analytical thinking than on brawns or physical ability. His job, however, won't tie him down to a desk as the series will have Ryan track down a trail of suspicious bank activities from Europe and the Middle East.

"For me, this is really exciting because it's an action role, for sure, but it's also this really intricate brainy guy, too," Krasinski said after nabbing the role of the CIA analyst. "He's crunching numbers for the CIA, and he stumbles upon something," he further stated, adding, "Then he's brought on this incredible adventure because one of the things he was researching turns out to be real."

Joining Krasinski on the show are Abbie Cornish ("Limitless") as Ryan's girlfriend Cathy Mueller, Timothy Hutton ("American Crime") as CIA Deputy Director Singer, Wendell Pierce ("Suits") as Ryan's boss James Greer and Mena Massoud ("Aladdin") as a person of interest Tarek Kassar. Carlton Cuse ("Lost) is the showrunner who wrote and developed the series' eight episodes with Graham Roland.

Amazon plans to launch "Jack Ryan" on the streaming platform in 2018 but a specific date has not yet been set.