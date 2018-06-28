Jackson Family Members Mourn Death of Joe Jackson, Pay Tribute to Patriarch on Social Media
The Jackson family is hurting but is doing their best to deal with the passing of their patriarch, Joe Jackson.
The 89-year-old talent manager died Wednesday, June 27, due to terminal pancreatic cancer at a Las Vegas hospice. Since news of his passing, Joe's family members turned to social media to mourn for his death.
One of the first people who shared their pain is Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince Jackson, who posted a lengthy message on Instagram to honor his grandfather.
In the photo where Joe posed with Prince and his other grandsons, the 21-year-old described the Jackson patriarch as a dedicated person with sheer willpower. He also reminded his followers of how Joe built their family empire using a tough approach, but it was what he thought was best for his family during that time.
This man is and always will be an example of sheer willpower and dedication. He didn’t choose the path that was the easiest but he choose the path that was best for his family. You taught me to take pride in the Jackson name and what it really means, you taught me dedication in the face of adversity and most of all you showed me strength and fearlessness. There is and never will be someone like you. Fly free and until we meet again The Hawk.
In addition, he thanked him for the inspiration to be proud of their family name. "There is and never will be someone like you. Fly free and until we meet again The Hawk," Prince also wrote in his post.
Prince's sister Paris also honored their grandfather with a photo taken just hours before Joe passed away. According to the model-actress, she was able to tell him all that she needs to say before he ultimately succumbed to cancer.
RIP The HAWK. Joseph Jackson. spending those last few moments with you were everything. being able to tell you everything i needed to tell you before saying goodbye was such a blessing. everyone that came to visit you, came with love, respect, and so much pride in their hearts for you. proud of you, proud to be your children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, proud to have your strength and share the dynasty you spent your life creating, and proud to be a jackson. you are the first true jackson. the legend that started it all. none of us would be anywhere near where we’re at if it weren’t for you. you are the strongest man i know. your life’s work will go down in history, as will you, to be known as one of the greatest patriarchs to ever live. i will cherish every moment with you til the day i die, especially our last moments. being able to hold your hand, lay with you and cuddle you, give you kisses all over your cheeks and forehead, meant more to me than you’ll ever know. quoting advice you gave me when i was a little kid and seeing your eyes light up, sharing stories my dad used to tell me about you, telling a joke and hearing you laugh for the last time.. my heart is full knowing we left each other in that way. i made you promise me you’ll come visit me. you agreed and i’m going to hold you to it. and i promised you that we will keep telling your story, over and over. to never be forgotten. my great grandchildren will know who joseph jackson is. i love you grandpa. so so so much that words can’t describe. i have immense gratitude for you, and always will. we all feel that way. thank you for everything. truly. rest in peace and transition. i’ll see you in my dreams very very soon.
"You are the first true Jackson. The legend that started it all. None of us would be anywhere near where we're at if it weren't for you," Paris stated. "Your life's work will go down in history, as will you, to be known as one of the greatest patriarchs to ever live," she added.
Meanwhile, Joe's daughter LaToya Jackson turned to Twitter to share her message for her late father. She said that he was the reason why their family became famous all over the world. "I am extremely appreciative of that, I will never forget our moments together and how you told me how much you cared," she wrote.
On the other hand, Joe's other grandson Taj Jackson opted to defend the patriarch's name from bashers on social media. Taj expressed his disgust over some comments he read about his grandfather that were made by those who didn't know the Jackson patriarch personally. He went on to urge those people to not be easily swayed by what the press says. "Joe was loved by our ENTIRE family and our hearts are in pain. Let us grieve without the nastiness," he added.
Joe's funeral details remain under wraps at the moment.