Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that her husband Will Smith was not comfortable seeing their son Jaden Smith wear a skirt for a fashion campaign.

In the latest episode of her popular Facebook watch series "Red Table Talk" where her guests EJ Johnson and his mother Cookie talked about how he came out as gay even if his father is the legendary NBA star, Magic Johnson, she recalled a conversation between her and Will where the actor-rapper expressed his feelings when he saw their 19-year-old son wearing skirts in the fashion spread for the luxury brand.

"When Jaden got asked to do the women's campaign for Louis Vuitton, this kind of gender fluid fashion, you know, Will called me," Jada said in the online show. "And he's like, 'Nope. My son is not supposed to be in a Louis Vuitton ad wearing skirts. No, no, no, hold up ... Is this a good idea?'" she added.

She also said that she reminded the "Suicide Squad" actor that being in the fashion spread was just what their son wants and wearing fashion pieces for women was just his form of expression. She also claimed that Will reluctantly accepted her explanation, but she acknowledged the fact that he was only expecting his son to have a "macho" image.

The couple's daughter Willow, who is also a regular guest of the online show with Jada's mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, also explained that Will was also critical of her decision to shave her head when she was just nine-years-old.

Willow revealed that her father told her that he does not like her hair during that time. "He was like, 'Don't do it. All your femininity!' As if my femininity was in my hair," Willow said.

When Johnson pointed out that Jada was also sporting super short hair, she explained that Will was only protective of his children.

The 46-year-old actress also mentioned in the episode that she already accepted the fact that her children were born different when they were still younger.

According to the actress, both her children are very different from the other kids. "They were born that way. A lot of people think that it came from my rearing, but no, it just so happened that that's how they came into the world and I had to get in order. I had to be open enough to receive it," she also stated.