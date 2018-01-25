Jaegers Are Ready to Battle the Kaiju in New 'Pacific Rim Uprising' Poster

Facebook/pacificrimmovie Official logo for "Pacific Rim: Uprising"

A new poster for "Pacific Rim Uprising" shows the Jaegers rising up against the Kaiju. Universal Pictures dropped the new poster on Tuesday, featuring the Jaeger robots with their new weapons.

"Pacific Rim Uprising" is still two months away from hitting theaters but the anticipation for the movie is already high. Earlier this week, the anticipation for the film grew even much stronger after the release of the new "Pacific Rim Uprising" poster, which shows the Jaegers standing against an urban backdrop, rising up and seemingly ready to battle against their enemies.

Although details about the plot of the sequel are still scarce, clips and previous interviews with its creators offer clues about what fans may expect from the film. For instance, the very first trailer for the film hints that it is going to be a lot different from its predecessor. Last year, director Steven S. DeKnight also revealed that the upcoming film would serve as a launching pad for a "Pacific Rim" franchise, opening other worlds. He also hinted at the possibility of a third film that would expand the "Pacific Rim" universe and would even allow for spin-offs.

The first "Pacific Rim" movie was released in 2013 and received critical acclaim. However, it was not exactly a box office success, raking in just around $101 million in North America and $300 million overseas. Its worldwide box office revenue totaled $411 million, which wasn't bad for its $190 million production budget.

In "Pacific Rim Uprising," the story will center on Jake Pentecost (John Boyega), a rebellious Jaeger pilot whose father died sacrificing himself for the humanity's safety from the Kaiju. When his father died, Jake abandoned his training and lived an iniquitous life. However, he'll be forced to live up to his father's legacy when a new threat emerges.

"Pacific Rim Uprising" arrives in theaters on March 23.