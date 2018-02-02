Reuters/Mike Segar A 2016 aluminum Jaguar XF is shown at the 2015 New York International Auto Show in New York City, April 1, 2015.

With the Jaguar I-Pace just a few weeks away from its launch, Jaguar has tested the all-electric vehicle to gauge how far it can go. The car company also released earlier this week new details about its price and launch date.

Recently, the car company brought several prototypes of the upcoming vehicle to a cold weather test facility in Arieplog, Sweden to know how the I-Pace will perform at temperatures as low as -40°F. After testing the I-Pace in extreme terrains and temperatures, the British automaker released this week some of the results of the tests, showing why the vehicle is the next big thing in the car industry.

Based on the information released by Jaguar, the I-Pace is capable of a "DC fast charge from zero to 80 percent in approximately 45 minutes with a 100kW," despite being subjected to temperatures below zero degrees.

"Not only will the I-Pace charge quickly enough for our customers to carry out their everyday lives, it will offer powerful and precise performance in a variety of conditions and climactic extremes. Allied with the versatile credentials of our celebrated Pace family, this will be an electric performance SUV like no other," said Jaguar Vehicle Line Director Ian Hoban.

Aside from its ability to perform well at cold temperatures, Jaguar also boasts of the I-Pace's ability to allow users to use battery preconditioning in extremely cold weather conditions through the Jaguar mobile app. In Jaguar's official press release, the company stated that while plugged into power, I-Pace owners will be able to prepare the battery and cabin temperature of the car without the need to tap into the battery's range.

The I-Pace will have its world debut on March 6 and will cost around £60,000, making it about 10 to 15 percent more expensive than the F-Pace. Recently, the car was named the most anticipated new car of 2018.