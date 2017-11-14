'James Bond 25' News, Rumor: Sam Mendes Leaves Live-Action Pinocchio for an Agent 007 Comeback?

(Photo: Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch) Actor Daniel Craig poses for photographers on the red carpet at the German premiere of the new James Bond 007 film "Spectre" in Berlin, Germany, October 28, 2015.

Sam Mendes is no longer directing the live-action "Pinocchio" movie being developed by Disney, and James Bond might have something to do with it.

Digital Spy has reason to believe that it is highly possible for Mendes to return to the director's chair for Agent 007's next adventure in "James Bond 25."

The publication pointed out that while Mendes has dropped off from the franchise, Daniel Craig was also prepared to do the same, only to be back on board again. It is possible that this change of heart might also be happening to Mendes.

Expand | Collapse (Photo: Reuters/Suzanne Plunkett) Director Sam Mendes arrives for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film "Skyfall" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Oct. 23, 2012.

If this will be the case, this will give the director the opportunity to wrap up his very own "James Bond" trilogy, which he started with the 2012 installment "Skyfall" and followed by the 2015 movie "Spectre."

At the moment, however, nothing is confirmed yet. Since Mendes announced his departure from the franchise, three directors have already been attached to "James Bond 25."

The latest name rumored to be in the running is "Blade Runner 2049" director Denis Villeneuve, who recently confirmed to The Playlist that he has been in touch with Craig.

Daniel Craig is a very inspiring actor and I had some contact and the thing is that I'm busy right now doing "Dune." But I will say, to have the privilege to work with him, it would be a dream. I would love to work with Daniel and a "Bond" movie for me would be a treat. It's a matter of timing, I guess.

Unfortunately, his hectic schedule might make things difficult. Villeneuve has a lot of directing gigs coming up including the "Cleopatra" movie by Sony and a possible third installment of "Blade Runner" on top of the "Dune" reboot he mentioned above.

In related news, Deadline notes that MGM and Annapurna are almost ready to announce their partnership for the domestic release of "James Bond 25."