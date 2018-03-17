'James Bond 25' Update: Next Agent 007 Film Officially Has a Director

Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch Featured in the image is actor Daniel Craig, who will reprise his role as Agent 007 in the upcoming "James Bond 25" movie.

Danny Boyle will be directing the next "James Bond" movie.

The director, who is known for his work in "Slumdog Millionaire" and "128 Hours," confirmed this to Metro during the screening of his new FX series, "Trust."

He revealed that he is currently working on a script for "James Bond 25" with his frequent collaborator John Hodge, who he worked with in a lot of his projects including "Trainspotting," "The Beach," and "Shallow Grave."

"And it all depends on that, really...We've got an idea, John Hodge, the screenwriter, and I have got this idea, and John is writing it at the moment. And it all depends on how it turns out. It would be foolish of me to give any of it away," Boyle explained.

The Oscar-winning director played coy about what they have in mind for "James Bond 25." He did say that while he is currently working on an entirely different project with Richard Curtis at the moment — most likely the untitled comedy for Universal Pictures — production for the next Agent 007 film could begin later this year.

"We hope to start shooting that [Curtis script] in six or seven weeks. Then 'Bond' would be right at the end of the year. But we are working on them both right now," he revealed.

He also confirmed the stint to Variety not long after breaking the news, adding that they hope the MGM and Eon Productions will like what they come up with.

According to the abovementioned publication, Boyle was one the companies' top choices to direct "James Bond" films since the 2012 installment "Skyfall" and the 2015 follow-up "Spectre," both of which ended up being directed by Sam Mendes and became the highest-grossing films in the franchise.

Daniel Craig is set to reprise the titular role in "James Bond 25," which is currently slated to hit the theaters on Nov. 8, 2019.