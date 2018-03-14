James Bond Actor Rumors: Tom Hardy and James Norton in the Lead

Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch Daniel Craig will be back for a fifth time as James Bond in the 2019 movie.

With Daniel Craig confirmed to be acting in one last "James Bond" film, the public weighs in on who should replace him for the next MI6 movies.

James Bond is the most iconic roles in the movie industry. Its 25th film, which will make Craig the second longest-running Bond actor, is currently slated for a November 2019 release. This could still be delayed to 2020, though, as the film struggles to find a director.

Still, that gives the franchise just about two years more to find another leading man, one who is fitting to continue the legacy of the MI6 secret agent.

Online betting and gaming website Coral recently released the latest odds on the many actors being pegged as the next James Bond.

James Norton and Tom Hardy have been switching on the top spots in the past weeks. In the latest poll, though, Hardy and Norton are on a tie with 3/1.

Hardy, 40, definitely has the look of a secret agent. He also played memorable roles for "Black Hawk Down" in 2001 and "The Dark Knight Rises" in 2012. In 2015, he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in the Academy Awards for his striking role in "The Revenant."

Meanwhile, Norton is an up-and-coming star in the United Kingdom with a growing resume in Hollywood. At 32, some may think he has the right combination of freshness and looks to make an iconic role his own.

Jack Huston, rose to fame for playing Royce King in "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse," is at number 3 with 6/1. Since then, he has appeared in a number of notable films, including "American Hustle" and "Ben-Hur."

Another strong contender is "Thor" star Idris Elba. His action-packed resume and regal looks fit that of James Bond. It was earlier reported that his fiancée, Sabrina Dhowre, would not want him to take on the role as it would further take him away from housework. She, however, clarified that the reports are not true.

"I don't want him to take on an iconic role because of housework?!? Yeah right!," she told Metro UK. "Of course, I would want him to do it, it would be amazing."

Makers of the franchise have yet to comment on who they think would be best to take on the role.