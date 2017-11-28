James Bond Cinematic Universe: M Getting an Origin Story?

Is a James Bond Cinematic Universe in the works? Will the fictional character M, who is Bond's superior, finally have an origin story?

Facebook/JamesBond007PH Dame Judi Dench played M in several James Bond movies from 1995 to 2015.

Producers of the Bond films apparently intended to go the Marvel Cinematic Universe route. A tweet from a Hollywood Insider in June revealed Barbara Broccoli's plan for an expanded franchise.

Broccoli, however, never confirmed the news or announced any plans from Eon Productions about spinning off the Bond films. One character, however, would actually be getting an origin treatment but it will be in a different format.

M, who is Bond's head and the M16's boss, will get his own comic story from Dynamite Entertainment in February 2018. "Deadpool vs. Old Man Logan" scribe Declan Shalvey wrote the 40-page comic with "Judge Dredd" PJ Holden artist as the illustrator.

"A traumatic event from M's early days in the field returns to haunt him, forcing M to return to Belfast, the scene of a crime...HIS crime," part of the synopsis of the comic book read. Dynamite Entertainment released comic versions from the Bond universe before, so this isn't new territory for the company.

Whatever this might mean for the movie version is still unclear. Fans, however, might be eager to see M's solo story on the big screen with this comic version as source material.

Seven actors played M in the Bond movies. Bernard Lee, Robert Brown, John Houston, David Niven and Edward Fox took on the role before the '90s. Judi Dench became the first woman to play M from 1995 to 2015. The current actor in the role is Ralph Fiennes.

Meanwhile, Eon Productions has not yet confirmed who will play M in the 25th movie, which is set to begin filming in 2018. Daniel Craig agreed to return to play Agent 007 for a fifth and potentially final time.

Eon Productions is reportedly planning a big announcement for "Bond 25" after the New Year. Speculations are that Broccoli's company might finally reveal the complete cast, director and the film's actual title.

The 25th Bond movie is set for a November 2019 theater release.