'James Bond' News: Christopher Nolan To Direct The Next Installment?

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri Director Christopher Nolan arrives for the premiere of the film "Interstellar" in New York November 3, 2014.

Rumors of the next and highly anticipated "James Bond" film has revealed that "Dunkirk" director Christopher Nolan might be joining the franchise. Furthermore, the 2019 film is set to feature the fifth and final James Bond as portrayed by Daniel Craig.

According to Express speculations on who could be directing the next "James Bond" film has almost unanimously agreed on Nolan, considering that during the "Dunkirk" press conference, the critically acclaimed director let it drop that he was looking to reinvent the franchise and that he was in talks about it with "James Bond" producer Barbara Broccoli. Although an official announcement has been made, fans have begun to speculate what Nolan could bring to the upcoming installment.

For one, Nolan has been known to be a director that specializes in a non-linear timeline, as evidenced by "Dunkirk" and "Memento." A similar pattern might be observed in the next "James Bond." Fans also believe that his trademark script filled with twists and turns, as well as the crew behind the soundtrack and cinematography may raise the bar for the "James Bond" film series. Regardless, an announcement for who the director is for the highly anticipated installment is expected in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Cinema Blend reports that while there is no actual confirmation on who is going to be portraying the world-renowned spy, Craig seems to have decided to come back one final time to end his tenure for "James Bond." Although Eon Productions has yet to respond to comment, critics believe that Craig's speculated decision to come back for the last time should make the next installment especially memorable. Neither Craig or his spokesperson has chosen to comment on the rumors.

Despite the mystery surrounding the next "James Bond," Eon Productions has at least revealed the release date. The highly anticipated "James Bond" is set to land in theaters on Nov. 8, 2019.