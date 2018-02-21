'James Bond' News: Danny Boyle to Direct the Next Film?

REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch Daniel Craig will be back for a fifth time as James Bond in the 2019 movie.

A few months after it was announced that the next "James Bond" film will debut in theaters sometime in 2019, fans have been eagerly waiting for information on who might be directing the film. With the confirmation that actor Daniel Craig will back to pick up his role as the film's agent, recent reports have revealed that the next "James Bond" will be directed by Danny Boyle.

According to reports, Boyle is at the top of the list of possible directors, especially since Sam Mendes, who directed the last few films of the "James Bond" franchise has resolutely walked away from the position. Boyle, who directed "Slumdog Millionaire" and "Trainspotting," is expected to bring some new things to the set of "James Bond" should he be assigned with the role of being the director. Although negotiations and talks are still ongoing, the reports seem convinced that Boyle will be accepting the role.

Further reports also reveal that aside from Boyle, "White Boy Rick" Yann Demange was also tapped to be the director of the 25th "James Bond" film, but for reasons unknown, Boyle's name emerged on the top of the list. This could be because of the fact that Boyle has always expressed his interest to direct a film in the franchise. Currently, he is being reported to be working on a project that has yet to be identified. With no cast to pinpoint which one it is, speculations suggest that it could be the next "James Bond" film.

Considering that "James Bond" is scheduled to land in theaters on Nov. 28, 2019, fans are expecting more information to be released in the coming weeks. Regardless, the next "James Bond" film seems to be a go, especially since Craig has already committed to it. Fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates.