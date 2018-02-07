'James Bond' rumors: Chris Hemsworth Open to Playing Titular Spy

Facebook/Chris Hemsworth Australian actor Chris Hemsworth is being eyed for the role of James Bond.

Chris Hemsworth has just finished filming for the last two "Avengers" films as Thor and his contract is about to end. The Australian actor is excited for what is to come, and if recent reports are to be believed, he is now being eyed by fans for yet another huge film project: the famed British Secret Service film series of "James Bond."

On Feb. 5, Hemsworth revealed in an interview on Australian daytime talk show Sunrise that he would love to play "James Bond." "Yeah, I mean, I think any actor would jump at that opportunity. I'm certainly a fan," Hemsworth said.

However, the actor has his doubts about being cast for a British character. "A lot of pressure comes out of that, though. I think the Bond fan base is probably more critical than the comic book fan base," he said. "There's plenty of guys who would do a better job than I would — plenty of English men or women."

Hemsworth also told Sunrise that the "James Bond 007" film producers have not yet approached him for the role.

Rumors of who would take up the role of James Bond stirred up when news about the departure of English actor Daniel Craig as "James Bond" was on the heat. But, the 12-year James Bond actor has confirmed on his appearance last year on U.S. chat show The Late Show with Stephen Colbert said he would still play the secret agent for one last film, making it his fifth film as the title character.

"We've been discussing it. We've just been trying to figure things out," Craig told The Late Show. "I always wanted to. I needed a break." Craig previously drew controversy as he told Time Out magazine in October 2015 that he would "rather slash his wrists" than do another "James Bond" movie at the moment.

The next film, "Bond 25," is set to premiere in theaters in November this year.