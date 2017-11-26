James Cameron Doesn't Have Intentions of Remaking 'Titanic'

Facebook/Titanic Shown in the photo is the iconic scene from "Titanic," which starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

It has been two decades since "Titanic" made its debut in theaters around the world, but the tale of Jack and Rose still lives on in the hearts of many. While many fans hope to see a remake of the original film, director James Cameron revealed in a recent interview that he doesn't have plans of remaking the film.

This year marks the 20th year since Cameron's "Titanic" broke box office records in 1997. To celebrate the success of one of the most successful movies of all time, the National Geographic Channel premiered an all-new special titled "Titanic: 20 Years Later with James Cameron" on Sunday, Nov. 25, which illustrated the director's lasting fascination with the historical tragedy that took place in 1912.

In a recent interview, Cameron revealed that he continues to search for answers as to how the Titanic tragedy came to be. According to him, the forensic stuff that "Titanic" failed to resolve and depict realistically was the focus of the recent documentary.

"I think they wanted something that was more movie-centric, and I was happy to continue with some of the forensic stuff we had never really resolved. So we decided that the framework of the documentary would be, 'What did we get right and what did we get wrong?" he said.

Cameron also said that if he were to do a remake of "Titanic," he would change a couple of effects from the final sinking sequence. He shared that back when he was making the film, knowledge about how the ship broke up was insufficient, so he had to use his common sense to come up with a realistic depiction of the scene. Asked if he would remake the film, however, the director straightforwardly gave a "no."

"I have no intention of remaking 'Titanic.' The film is right in its broad strokes and wrong in a few details. Of course, nobody would know those details if we hadn't gone out and done the forensic work, so that's kind of a self-inflicted wound," he said.

"Titanic" bagged 11 Oscars on the year of its release. In celebration of its 20th anniversary, the film is being re-released in selected theaters worldwide.