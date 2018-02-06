James Cameron Is 'Pushing Boundaries' in Making 'Avatar 2,' Says Actor Stephen Lang

Facebook/Avatar Stephen Lang reprises his role as Colonel Miles Quaritch in James Cameron's "Avatar" films.

It will take a while before fans of "Avatar" finally get to see the follow-up to the first film, but updates about the sequel are already starting to pour in as if the film is arriving soon. With the production of "Avatar 2" currently underway, actor Stephen Lang recently shared an important update about the film and what fans should expect from it when it arrives in theaters in 2020.

Lang is set to reprise his role as Colonel Miles Quaritch in the upcoming sequel and in the rest of the three other sequels. Providing an update on the project in a recent interview with ScreenRant, the actor revealed that director James Cameron is pushing boundaries in creating the film, making it as technologically advanced as possible. According to him, "Avatar 2" will be pretty much like the first film, but "on steroids."

While promoting "Braven," ScreenRant asked Lang about "Avatar 2," and the actor revealed that most of it would take place underwater. Although he's tight-lipped about the details, he did reveal that Cameron was trying to perfect the film, particularly when it comes to its technological aspects.

"Well, in ways that are probably too numerous or too, kind of, complex or too subtle for me to even articulate right now. I mean, look it's no secret that we're doing a lot of underwater motion capture, which in itself is groundbreaking, it just hasn't been done," he said.

Lang added that "Avatar 2" is reminiscent in many ways of the original film, only that "it's kind of 'Avatar' on steroids." He also said that they are three months into shooting now and the experience has been great so far, saying that doing "Avatar 2" is something they had never done before.

"Avatar 2" is set to arrive in theaters on Dec. 18, 2020. This will be followed by three more sequels in the coming years.