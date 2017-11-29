James Cameron Recalls Almost Having an Altercation with Harvey Weinstein

REUTERS/Fred Prouser Director James Cameron announces a long-term agreement which will bring "Avatar"-themed lands to Disney parks as he speaks at a media briefing in Glendale, Calfornia, Sept. 20, 2011.

James Cameron recently made an explosive revelation about Harvey Weinstein. In an interview, the renowned filmmaker revealed that he nearly had an altercation with the movie mogul during the 1998 Academy Awards. He said he was so triggered he almost beat him up with his Oscar.

Weinstein, now considered by many as a disgrace in the entertainment business, worked with Guillermo del Toro, Cameron's friend and fellow director, during the 1990s on "Mimic." According to Cameron, he confronted Weinstein and his brother after learning about The Weinstein Company's ill treatment of del Toro.

The "Titanic" director jokingly said that considering the several sexual harassment cases that Weinstein is involved in today, many would have probably preferred he had actually punched the executive during the confrontation.

"I remember almost getting in a fight with Harvey Weinstein and hitting him with my Oscar. It was happening on the main floor at the theater and the music had started to play to get back in our seats. The people around us were saying, 'Not here. Not here.' Like it was OK to fight in the parking lot, you know, but I was not OK there when the music was playing, and they were about to go live," recalled Cameron.

He went on to reveal that he almost came to blows with the mogul when Weinstein approached him and started talking to him about something that del Toro had a bad experience in. "Harvey came up glad-handing me, talking about how great they were for the artist, and I just read him chapter and verse about how great I thought he was for the artist based on my friend's experience, and that led to an altercation," he said.

Cameron was one of the most highly acclaimed personalities in the entertainment business in 1998 because of "Titanic." On the day of his confrontation with Weinstein, his film bagged 11 awards during the Academy Awards.