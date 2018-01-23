James Franco Attends the 2018 SAG Awards Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Reuters/Mike Blake James Franco addresses the allegations of sexual misconduct made against him.

James Franco had attended the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards amid the sexual misconduct allegation he has been facing.

After winning big during the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, James Franco became the latest Hollywood personality to be accused of inappropriate sexual behavior. It should be remembered that at the time, the actor had been wearing a Time's Up movement pin before several of his former acting students made the allegations against him. Seemingly unbothered by the scrutiny he has attracted, the "Disaster Artist" actor went ahead with attending the 2018 SAG Awards while choosing not to take the red carpet.

Many people didn't think that the actor would actually attend the SAG Awards seeing as he had been absent during the recent Critics' Choice Awards where he won best actor for his film, "Disaster Artist." Franco had also been nominated for the same award at the 2018 SAG Awards.

Franco's lawyers had vehemently denied the accusations their client is facing, and even the actor himself had said that the things he has been reading on Twitter about him were not accurate.

In an appearance on "The Late Show," Franco told host Stephen Colbert that he thinks it's good for women to express their voice, saying, "I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn't have a voice for so long. So, I don't want to shut them down in anyway. It's, I think, a good thing, and I support it."

His positive response seems to have delighted actress Ashley Judd, one of the first women to go public with their abuse story, who called his statement "terrific."

While Franco was a no-show at the 2018 SAG Awards red carpet, his brother Dave along with wife Alison Brie walked the carpet. When asked about the sexual misconduct allegations her brother-in-law is facing, Brie says that above all, it is important for the victims to speak out and come forward with their abuse. As with Franco's case, the actress seems a little bit unsure.

"Not everything that has been reported is fully accurate, so I think we're waiting to get all the information. But of course now is the time for listening and that's what we're all trying to do," she said.