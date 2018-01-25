James Franco Feels 'Relieved' About Oscar Snub Amid Claims of Sexual Misconduct Made Against Him

Reuters/Mike Blake James Franco addresses the allegations of sexual misconduct made against him.

James Franco's name had not been a part of those nominated for the upcoming 2018 Oscars, but it appears as though it doesn't bother the actor much, and he is in fact revealed to be relieved at the Oscar snub.

The nominees for the upcoming 2018 Oscars were just recently revealed last Tuesday and James Franco's name was definitely not on the list. But even with his failure to secure an Oscar nomination for his work on "The Disaster Artist," which previously earned him awards from the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards, a source says that the 39-year-old actor is more concerned about the snub being correlated to the sexual harassment allegations he has been facing recently.

"James is disappointed in not getting an Oscar nomination," a source close to the actor says, "but also very understanding and somewhat relieved. He doesn't want it to look like the snub is correlated with the allegations against him."

It should be remembered that on Jan. 11, 2018, five women had accused Franco of sexual misconduct in an article published by The Los Angeles Times. Of the five women, four were here former acting students who all claimed that "The Disaster Artist" star had abused his authority and had exhibited inappropriate behavior towards them. Franco has denied these allegations but had claimed that he respects the fact that women are now being given a voice.

However, that doesn't mean that the allegations did not affect him. In fact, the source reveals that the actor has not been feeling well recently and is opting for a low profile while leaning heavily on his family for support.

Furthermore, it has been reported that his close friends have been really worried about the actor, with one revealing how hurt Franco is. The source said, "He is really hurt because he didn't know that we would be in a place where giving someone a voice would be giving someone a license to speak without any accountability."

But despite the allegations he has been facing, James Franco still managed to appear during the Screen Actors Guild Awards where he was nominated for an award.