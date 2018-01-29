James Franco Reportedly Feels Disappointed After Being Taken Out of Vanity Fair Cover

Reuters/Mike Blake James Franco feels kicked down after being taken out of the Vanity Fair cover.

Franco was supposed to be among the big names of show business in the 2018 Vanity Fair Hollywood Portfolio. However, since allegations of abuse of power and sexual misconduct against him came to light, Franco was taken out of the feature.

In the photo, Franco was supposed to be in between Harrison Ford and Michael Shannon. Now, the cover feature has no trace whatsoever of Franco being in between the two great actors.

A source close to the "Disaster Artist" star shared that being taken out of the Vanity Fair cover was a "kick to the gut" for Franco, Entertainment Tonight confirmed.

"He was supposed to be on this cover with all these Hollywood icons. It's a very momentous moment. Opportunities like this don't come around often," the source continued, explaining why Franco was so disappointed in what happened.

However, it was already something that the "127 Hours" star expected to happen. The source revealed that the shoot and interview for the said Vanity Fair feature happened several months ago, but they didn't know when the magazine decided to pull Franco out. For Franco, he already had a hunch when the allegations against him spread.

"James knew he was being cut as soon as the story [about his inappropriate behavior] broke. He'd been bracing for the fallout," the source said.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Vanity Fair confirmed that Franco was digitally removed from the cover. They only decided to take the "Why Him?" actor out when they knew of the allegations made against him.

"We made a decision not to include James Franco on the Hollywood cover once we learned of the misconduct allegations against him," said the spokesperson to The Hollywood Reporter.

Aside from the mentioned actors, others who were part of Vanity Fair's cover are Annie Leibovitz, Jessica Chastain, Oprah Winfrey, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Tom Hanks, Michael B. Jordan, Zendaya, Robert De Niro, Gal Gadot, Claire Foy and VF's editor Graydon Carter.