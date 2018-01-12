James Franco Speaks Up About Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Him

Reuters/Mike Blake James Franco addresses the allegations of sexual misconduct made against him.

James Franco has addressed the allegations of sexual misconduct made against him after he was criticized for wearing the Time's Up pin at the 75th Golden Globe Awards.

Franco appeared on Tuesday's "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," where he addressed the allegations made against him for sexual misconduct. When Colbert asked Franco for his take on the issue, the actor admitted that he hasn't read any of it but he's heard of it.

However, Franco did respond to Ally Sheedy's criticism against him for wearing the Time's Up pin when he received the award for best movie actor for "The Disaster Artist" at the Golden Globes Awards.

"I have no idea what I did to Ally Sheedy, I directed her in a play Off-Broadway. I had nothing but a great time with her, total respect for her. I have no idea why she was upset," Franco confessed.

In regards to the sexual misconduct allegations made against him, Franco explained his way of life.

"In my life, I pride myself on taking responsibility for things that I've done. I have to do that to maintain my well-being. I do it whenever I know that there is something wrong or needs to be changed, I make it a point to do it," Franco explained.

The actor then pointed out that most of the things he heard on Twitter were inaccurate. Regardless, Franco says that he still supports them because they finally have a voice.

Sheedy wasn't the only one who negatively reacted to Franco wearing the Time's Up pin at the Golden Globes. One of Franco's accusers, Sarah Tither-Kaplan, told The Los Angeles Times that she was offended by it.

"Like a slap in my face," said Tither-Kaplan.

Other than Tither Kaplan, there are four more who are accusing Franco of sexual misconduct. Four of them were Franco's students, while the other one was his mentee at the film school that the actor founded.