James Gunn Defends Chris Pratt Amid Twitter Backlash

"Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn has defended Chris Pratt amid the backlash that the actor has received following his tweet for "Clerks" director Kevin Smith. Pratt's supportive tweets for Smith recently earned ire on social media, with critics linking his message of prayer to Smith to the recent mass shootings in the United States and telling the actor that prayers are not what their country needs right now.

Smith is currently recovering in a hospital in Glendale, California after suffering a massive heart attack. Wanting to express his support for the filmmaker, Pratt posted a series of tweets for Smith, sending him his thoughts and prayers and asking fans to pray for Smith's recovery as well.

"Kevin we don't know each other too good but I have loved you since 'Clerks' and I'm praying my as* off for you cause I believe in the healing power of prayer. Can you please pray with me people?" tweeted Pratt.

While Pratt's intention was good, his tweets did not sit well with some of his followers. Some have argued that thoughts and prayers would not help their country right now and that action is what they needed to effect change. Some even noted that prayer does nothing and that doctors and nurses are what save lives, not prayers.

Coming to Pratt's defense, Gunn defended the actor's tweets and said that sending prayers to Smith has nothing to do with the recent mass shootings, saying that Pratt's messages of support were not supposed to be met with such a reaction.

In a long tweet, Gunn wrote, "I think people misunderstand the backlash against thoughts & prayers. There is nothing wrong with sending someone positive thoughts & prayers... Prayer isn't for everyone but, in the face of helplessness, it's often meant as an acknowledgment that one cares." He also said that if he's sick, he would gratefully accept prayers from people.

Smith recently suffered a massive heart attack after performing for a standup special.