James McAvoy News: Mother Passes Away

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Actor James McAvoy attends the 12th annual GQ magazine Men of the Year party in Los Angeles December 5, 2007.

Scottish actor James McAvoy is mourning the passing of his mother, Liz Johnstone, following a long period of struggling with illness and poor health. Johnstone's death has left the 38-year-old actor distraught, especially since he was very close to her, and made frequent visits to her despite his busy schedule due to multiple projects.

Johnstone was at the council flat where McAvoy and his sister Joy grew up in Drumchapel, Glasgow when she passed away. on Jan. 18. As of now, the specific cause of death has yet to be revealed, but police reports indicate there is no reason to suspect foul-play to be the cause of her death, and have listed Johnstone's death as non-suspicious. All that has been revealed is that Johnstone was in very poor health.

The "Split" actor always spoke highly of his relationship with his mother, and always looked back fondly at his humble beginnings. Johnstone had always been quietly proud of her children's success, but never spoke about it to her acquaintances. The news must have been quite devastating for McAvoy, who does not have any ties to his father. In fact, the two have not spoken since McAvoy was seven years of age.

Despite her son's massive success in the entertainment business, Johnstone never showed or expressed any desire to benefit from McAvoy's fame in any way — nor did she want to leave the estate or the local community. Johnstone stayed out of the Hollywood spotlight all these years, and this attitude persisted, even when she was battling terminal illness. This type of mentality is apparent in McAvoy, who is known to be a humble personality despite the success that he has enjoyed in the entertainment business.

After McAvoy's father left the family, he was raised by his mother, as well as his grandparents — all of whom have been described as down-to-earth people.