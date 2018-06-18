James Van Der Beek and Wife Welcomes Fifth Baby, Reflects About US Government's Immigration Rule

Wikimedia Commons/SANSIERRASTUDIO Featured in the image is James Van Der Beek

A family member arrived to greet James Van Der Beek right before Father's Day.

The "Dawson's Creek" alum welcomed his fifth child and fourth daughter Gwendolyn when his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, gave birth on Friday.

The actor, who is also father to 7-year-old Olivia, 4-year-old Annabel Leah, 2-year-old Emilia, and 6-year-old son Joshua, posted a photo of himself having a skin-to-skin session with the newborn as well as the touching image of his older children meeting the new addition for the first time.

"Thrilled to announce we welcomed a brand new baby girl into the world Friday morning, just in time for #FathersDay," the 41-year-old actor wrote in the caption of the photo he posted on Instagram. "These last few days, as I've enjoyed the privilege of making smoothies I know my older kids will like, making my wife red raspberry leaf tea to ease her uterine contractions, spending 'boy time' with my son and getting my two-year-old down for a nap in the way only I know how," he added.

He also expressed his gratitude to his wife for being a rock star and declared that he will continue to fall in love with her.

However, the actor also acknowledged that while he was having tender moments with his family, there are others in the US whose kids were being taken away from their parents.

Reuters revealed that from April 19 to May 31, the US government separated 1,995 children from 1,940 adults at the US-Mexico border.

"If we allow our government to de-humanize fathers, and mothers, and children in the name of defending our borders... we've lost a huge part what makes those borders worth defending," the actor, who is best known for portraying the role of Dawson Leary in the cult-favorite teen drama that aired in the late 1990s to early 2000s, also wrote.