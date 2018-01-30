James Van Der Beek Shares Throwback Photo to Celebrate 20th Anniversary of 'Dawson's Creek'

Reuters/Phil McCarten Featured in the image is actor James Van Der Beek, 40.

James Van Der Beek recently took a trip down memory lane when he posted a throwback photo of him with the cast of "Dawson's Creek" in celebration of the show's 20th anniversary.

It actually has been 20 years since James Van Der Beek first took to the small screen as the titular character Dawson Leery in "Dawson's Creek," and just recently, the now-40-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a sweet message regarding the 20th anniversary of their show. With his message came a throwback photo of the cast featuring Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams and Joshua Jackson.

"#tbt Squad '97. I'd known these people all of 7 days when this pic was taken. 20 years ago this week the little pilot we shot in that small town for that fledgling network aired, changed our lives and launched our careers," Van Der Beek wrote.

A post shared by James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) on Jan 25, 2018 at 8:38am PST

The actor went on to thank the crew that they had worked with in Wilmington, North Carolina as well as those who he credits for raising them and keeping them well functioning throughout the course of the series. He also thanked the writers and the producers of the show. But more than that, Van Der Beek also penned a touching thank you message to the fans.

"And thank you especially to the fans of the show. It's a funny relationship we have... your experience of this project is what you saw on camera, while my memories are mostly what I experienced off of it," he said while revealing that he did not actually get to watch most episodes of the series. He is, nonetheless, thankful for the beauty of being to reflect on the experience 20 years after.

He went on to thank all those who had appreciated the work they did on "Dawson's Creek." The actor also shared how proud he is to have worked with his castmates throughout that time.

"This one will always have a special little place in my heart," he says.

"Dawson's Creek" aired its last episode on May 14, 2003, officially concluding it's sixth and final season.