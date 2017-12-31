Jamie Bell Open to Being the Next James Bond

Reuters/Stefan Wermuth Daniel Craig will be doing the 25th James Bond film, which will be in theaters by November 2019.

Since Daniel Craig declared in 2015 that he would no longer play James Bond 007, there have been rumors that Jamie Bell might be the next to fill his shoes. Although the actor has yet to get a formal offer to play the role, he is open to the possibility of being the next 007.

Talks about Bell being in the running to be the next 007 started when he was seen talking with Barbara Broccoli, who happens to be one of the producers of the "Bond" series. That time, Broccoli's Eon Productions was in the process of getting "Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool" off the ground.

Asked about being the next James Bond in a recent phone interview with Bustle, Bell said, "I would certainly give it some serious consideration." The actor went on to add that the producers of future "Bond" movies might need to apply some changes in the franchise to make it more progressive. "There are a lot of scenes in those movies with a lot of nurturing and sensitivity and tenderness. But they're gonna have to address all of that stuff. They have to," he added.

Bell also commended Broccoli for introducing new touches to the franchise. "She is a very strong, opinionated, powerful woman and she will make sure that the character is brought up to speed in this climate and the 21st century," he said.

Bell previously starred in "Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool" as Peter Turner. The film was based on a true story and was one of Bell's most challenging projects yet. The actor said that while it was tricky portraying a real person, he's glad that Peter Turner was never a household name. "He's not in the public consciousness, he doesn't have some affectation that we're all aware of that I'd somehow have to mimic. So I actually had a lot of freedom and was given a lot of space to make the Peter character my own," he said.

Aside from Bell, other stars who are rumored to be the next Bond are James Norton and Michael Fassbender.