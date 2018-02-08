Jamie Dornan Says He's 'Getting Too Old' to Play Christian Grey in the 'Fifty Shades' Franchise

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Cast member Jamie Dornan poses at the premiere of the film "Fifty Shades Darker" in Los Angeles, California, February 2, 2017.

It looks like Jamie Dornan is officially done with the "Fifty Shades" franchise.

With "Fifty Shades Freed" all set for release on Feb. 9, Jamie Dornan has revealed that he may be done with playing Christian Grey explaining that he is getting too old for the job. The actor made the revelation during a guest appearance on the ITV show, "Lorraine," after he was asked by host Lorraine Kelly if the third "Fifty Shades" film would be his last one.

"Um yeah, I think so. I don't think there's any...I mean there's no other books. [E.L. James] wrote the first two books again from Christian's perspective, but I guess we've already seen...we've done those films, the same story, so they won't do that again," Dornan says.

However, the 35-year-old did say that he may be down for another shot if the author writes a continuation of the story. Unfortunately, he also expressed how he is getting too old for the part, saying, "Unless Erica keeps writing, but Dakota [Johnson] and I are...particularly me, I'm gettin' too old for...for this."

But despite this, Dornan also revealed a newfound appreciation for the character of the billionaire Christian Grey in the third installment of the film series as opposed to his earlier perception the first time he played the role.

"I think I like him more now than I did in the first movie," he said about the character, explaining that Christian Grey had gone through quite a big change not just with himself but with the way he deals with people, all thanks to Dakota Johnson's character, Anastasia Steele. According to him, Christian Grey has become a better version of himself.

Whether or not Dornan will actually play the character in the future is yet to be determined but with his latest confession, countless of "Fifty Shades" fans' hearts would no doubt be broken.