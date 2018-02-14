Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes Wedding Rumors: Not True, Says Source

REUTERS/Andrew Burton/Files Actress Katie Holmes leaves the Children's Museum of the Arts in the SoHo neighborhood of New York, July 5, 2012.

While Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have yet to officially confirm their relationship, there are rumors claiming that the two are already planning to walk down the aisle. However, it has been revealed that talks about the two planning to tie the knot are nothing more than baseless rumors.

According to a source of Gossip Cop, Foxx and Holmes are not planning to get married soon, as, to begin with, the two are not even in a serious relationship, although they are casually dating. For the rumor-busting website, the rumors are downright baseless and a figment of the imagination.

To the uninitiated, fans of Foxx and Holmes got excited earlier after an Australian tabloid reported that Foxx has finally decided to give Holmes the dream wedding that, supposedly, she has always wanted: A private ceremony with the closest friends and relatives at the backyard of her Los Angeles home. Reportedly, Foxx's decision to finally marry Holmes came about after the comedian's friends coaxed him to propose to Holmes so that people would stop perceiving Tom Cruise's ex as his mistress.

"The view was that Jamie needed to settle down into a respectful and adult monogamous relationship instead of treating Katie like his mistress for booty calls. He wasn't making Katie his top priority, but that's all changed now. He can't imagine his life without her," claimed the supposed insider of the Australia-based publication.

Meanwhile, although Foxx and Holmes have yet to officially admit their relationship, reports claim that they have been dating since 2013. In fact, last year, the two were spotted holding hands at Malibu beach and were photographed gazing at each other during the Grammy's. According to a source, while the pair does not intend to keep their relationship under wraps, it is a mutual decision not to talk about it.

"They have nothing to hide but Jamie, especially, is very low key about his life in general, and rarely talks about it. He is not one to acknowledge anything about his private life and neither does Katie," the incognito source told People earlier this month.