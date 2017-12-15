Jamie Foxx Celebrates 50th Birthday With Girlfriend Katie Holmes

(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok) Jamie Foxx is reportedly dating Katie Holmes.

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes recently made a rare public appearance together.

On Wednesday, Dec. 13, the rumored couple looked cozy during the actor's 50th birthday bash at Los Angeles' Paramount Studios. Also in attendance were the "Django Unchained" star's other A-list pals including Tobey Maguire, Leonardo DiCaprio, Snoop Dodd and his "The Jamie Foxx Show" co-star Garcelle Beauvais. His daughters, 23-year-old Corinne and 8-year-old Annalise were at the party as well.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Holmes "seemed happy" during the event. Foxx performed for his guests and the "Dawson's Creek" alum was "very entertained by his performances."

Candid pictures from Foxx's celebration feature the duo laughing and smiling. At some point, they can even be seen giving each other a warm embrace. Holmes stunned with her new pixie cut and black ensemble accesorized with a pearl necklace.

Holmes and Foxx have yet to publicly confirm their relationship. However, they have been fueling romance rumors for many years now since Holmes' divorce with Tom Cruise. With Holmes slowly starting to step into the public eye again, many believe the discretion could be related to her 2012 divorce.

Rumors of Holmes and Foxx's relationship started in 2013. However, as part of Holmes' alleged agreement with her former spouse, she is not allowed to publicly date another man for five years in exchange for a $6.2 million payment for herself and $5.8 million in child support.

Back in May, Foxx and Holmes were spotted boarding a private jet in Paris together. While it is believed they have been dating since August 2013, it looks like Foxx has no plans of tying the knot anytime soon. He was interviewed by Howard Stern earlier this year and he said he is still not into the idea of settling down. "Nah. Why blow it?" said the actor, "I got two great kids and stuff like that."