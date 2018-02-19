Jamie Foxx, Katie Holmes News: 'Django Unchained' Star Walks Out During ESPN Interview

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx is not very keen on talking about his relationship with Katie Holmes.

During an interview with ESPN's "Sports Center," when Foxx took part in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, interviewer Michael Smith asked the "Django Unchained" star about his Valentine's date with Holmes. The two were spotted together on the special day, which they apparently spent playing basketball.

Smith said when asking him about the casual date, "I know you're prepared because I saw pictures. Did you and Katie Holmes play basketball for Valentine's Day? Like some real 'Love and Basketball?'"

Foxx immediately removed the headphones and microphone upon hearing the question and just walked out and returned to the basketball court to warm up for the game. However, he still had a smile on his face as he did.

Foxx and Holmes have been romantically linked since 2013, but neither of them talked about their relationship in public. Despite this, they have been repeatedly spotted together over the years.

Last September, they seemed to have confirmed their status by packing a lot of PDA during their date on the beach. Last month marked their first official outing together at the annual pre-Grammys bash in New York City. This led some to believe that they will be seeing more of the couple together, and fans would possibly learn more about their romantic connection straight from them.

This certainly is not the case though as Foxx himself is not one to comment publicly about it just yet. That said, their first public appearance together does not change their approach to the questions about their relationship.

For the aforementioned Valentine's date, a source that spoke to Us Weekly claims that they were "really happy," adding "Katie was dancing as they walked in and Jamie was laughing. They seem really at ease and [to be] truly enjoying each other."