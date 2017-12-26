Jamie Lynn Spears Announces Pregnancy; Sister Britney Spears Congratulates Her

REUTERS/Mike Stone Actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears and her husband Jamie Watson.

Jamie Lynn Spears has announced that she is expecting her second child.

Taking to social media to share the exciting news, Spears shared a photo of her and husband Jamie Watson holding hands. The snap also features her first daughter, Maddie, whose father is her ex-boyfriend, Casey Aldridge.

"Looks like we are starting off 2018 with another big milestone...sooo happy to announce that Maddie is FINALLY going to be a big sister," she wrote in the caption.

Spears and Watson married in March 2014 after dating for two years.

However, her pregnancy is not the only big event that happened in Spears' life this year. In February, her daughter suffered an ATV accident and almost drowned. Thankfully, she was saved and then rushed to a New Orleans hospital. Maddie was eight years old at the time.

In June, Maddie, who had already recovered, celebrated her ninth birthday. Spears shared a photo of her daughter posing with the first responders who rescued her.

"John and Victoria are the first responders, who literally saved Maddie's life," she wrote in the caption, "and they were able to celebrate her another year of her life with us this past weekend!"

Earlier this month, Spears shared the same photo once more and called the first responders "angels." She expressed her gratitude and described the event as a miracle.

"The hardest milestone me and my family have ever faced was almost losing our beautiful Maddie, but thanks to God and the two angels in this picture we were able to celebrate Maddie turning 9 years old all together," she wrote.

Her older sister, pop singer Britney Spears, took to Twitter to congratulate the expectant mother on her big news. The "Oops I Did It Again" singer, who is about 10 years older, seemed very excited about becoming an aunt once more.

