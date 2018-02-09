Jamie Lynn Spears Glorifies God for 'Miracle' on Anniversary of Daughter's ATV Accident

(Photo: Instagram/Jamie Lynn Spears) Jamie Lynn Spears poses with her husband, Jamie Watson, and their daughter Maddie.

Jamie Lynn Spears is calling the one-year anniversary of her daughter's ATV accident nothing short of a miracle.

The 26-year-old actress and singer who rose to fame as a child star on Nickelodeon took to Instagram to thank God for the health of her 9-year-old daughter, Maddie, who was left unconscious after her serious accident last year.

"One year miracle anniversary. THANK Y'ALL for your prayers during that time, and THANK YOU GOD for my beautiful family," Spears captioned an image with her daughter in the hospital last year.

Last year, Spears shared a post on Instagram saying that she felt undeserving of God's mercy while acknowledging those who prayed for her family.

"We were shown God's grace, and we still feel undeserving of His mercy. I'll never stop thanking each of you for your prayers, because we recognize the miracle it created," she wrote. "We are beyond blessed, and we will NEVER forget y'all, and God's unbelievable mercy."

While Spears admitted that she once worried about furthering her music career, she said that God gave her a different perspective about life when her daughter was in critical condition following the ATV accident last year.

"Time doesn't matter, and seems to blur together when you're waiting for your daughter to wake up, and a day could be a week, and you wouldn't notice, because you're fighting for what you love. For obvious reasons, I put everything with my work life on hold, till I knew my little girl was more [than OK]," she wrote on Instagram last year.

"Now, more [than] ever, I realize how important it is to only put your time into things that matter, and I can't wait to get back to my music. Now that my baby girl is better, I can't wait to make her proud. She is my everything. I want to thank you all for your patience, and prayers as we worked through this hard time."