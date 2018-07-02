Jammed Lottery Ticket Gives Kansas Couple With $22,000 Win

Kansas Lottery Lucky winners Michael and Virginia Owens won ,000 due to a crinkled lottery ticket

Thanks to a paper jam, a Kansas couple is now $22,000 richer.

Michael and Virginia Owens from Tonganoxie, Kansas said that they won a free ticket from the Kansas Lottery. That is why they went to a local store to redeem it in exchange for a 2by2 drawing ticket.

The Owens revealed that they always play 2by2 almost on a daily basis. But during that time, the machine jammed and gave a crinkled ticket.

"The clerk made the comment that tickets that don't print right are lucky," Michael said in an interview with Inside Edition. "Turns out they knew what they were talking about!" he added.

According to UPI, the crinkled ticket that the Owens received had a matching 11 and 18 red balls and 7 and 23 white balls. This earned them the top prize of $22,000.

Based on the Kansas Lottery website, there are eight ways to win in a game of 2by2. Players just have to choose two numbers from the first set of 26 numbers seen in the Red play area then another two numbers from the second set of 26 numbers located in the White play area. Then, they have to leave a heavy, vertical mark through their chosen numbers.

They also mentioned that they only found out that they won a huge amount the next day, when Virginia went out to do some groceries.

"I went to the store, and before I started shopping, I thought I would check my tickets. When I checked my ticket, the machine said to take it to the clerk. I just assumed because it was wrinkled up, that it wasn't scanning right," she also said.

However, the clerk told her that the ticket won the big prize for that day. Because of her excitement, Virginia went straight home to tell her husband and left all her groceries behind.

When asked about their plans for their money, the couple said that they are still undecided where to spend it. Yet they claimed that they will surely figure something out with the help of their two children and five grandkids.