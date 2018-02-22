Jana Duggar Updates: Did The Bouquet Of Flowers Hinted That She Is Now Courting?

Facebook/countingontlc Jana Duggar (middle) with her younger sisters who are already married posed for a promo image of TLC's 'Counting On'

Jana Duggar received a huge bouquet of flowers on Valentine's Day, which led some fans to believe that the only single adult daughter of Jim Bob and Michell Duggar is already courting.

The Duggars flaunted the sweet gesture that Jana received on the official Facebook page, which led fans to believe that she finally met the man who will walk her down the aisle.

She was previously linked to Christian football player Tim Tebow as well as to their family friend Jonathan Hartono. But none of the men were actually courting the reality star.

But it was revealed that the dozens of colorful roses were actually sent by her younger siblings.

While this might be an innocent ode by the family for the 28-year-old reality star, some fans think that it was a "creepy" gesture. Others, on the other hand, believed that the brothers only sent her flowers out of pity.

While Jana admitted in an interview with Crown of Beauty magazine that she might be a little concerned about being the only adult Duggar girl to remain single at the moment, she claimed that it is not always a bad thing.

"I know how it feels to wait for 'Prince Charming' to come along. I'm still waiting. Waiting is not always easy. Especially in those times when all the married siblings are getting together and you can't go along because your not part of 'that' group," she stated. "But waiting doesn't mean sitting and literally waiting. No, we need to be busy with where God has us and being content and joyfully serving Jesus there. My parents have always encouraged each of us to serve those around us. As Jesus said and led by example, "...the greatest among you will be the servant of all."

Fans are still waiting for a word about Jana's love life.