'Jane the Virgin' Season 4 Episode 10 Spoilers: Rogelio Goes Loco on Live TV

Facebook/cwjanethevirgin Promotional image for 'Jane the Virgin'

Rogelio (Jaime Camil) is set to meet his new nemesis in the upcoming episode of "Jane the Virgin."

In the episode titled "Chapter Seventy-Four," the synopsis reveals that Jane's (Gina Rodriguez) dad will be a guest on a television show. Convinced that he is suffering from male post-partum depression, Rogelio will lose his cool when a celebrity advocate, River Fields (guest star Brooke Shields), does not agree with his views. The promo shows Rogelio and River getting in each other's faces and angrily shouting. Their fight is witnessed by hundreds of viewers. Jane, Rafael (Justin Baldoni) and Alba (Ivonne Coll), who are watching the show at home, can only stare flabbergasted at the TV screen.

Shields' appearance in the CW series was teased by Camil in December. According to him, a new character will be introduced who is going to rub Rogelio the wrong way. Shields is set to appear in a multi-episode arc in season 4. Her character, Rivers, is a renowned actress and supermodel.

"Let's say that a new character is going to be introduced that is going to make Rogelio's life amazingly complex, amazingly rich, and it's going to bring a lot to the show," Camil said. "On a personal level, I am extremely honored and humbled and extremely happy that this is gonna happen."

Meanwhile, the episode will also see Alba finally telling Jane her seasons for turning down Jorge's (Alfonso DiLuca) proposal. Last time, Alba's boyfriend asked her to marry him. Jorge was broken hearted when she said no. Jane is expected to help her abuela with her problem. It looks like the older Villanueva is now regretting her decision. Alba may want to reach out to Jorge and say sorry, but it may be too late.

"Jane the Virgin" season 4 airs Fridays at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.