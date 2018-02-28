'Jane the Virgin' Season 4 Episode 11 Spoilers: Jane Puts Novelist Dream On Hold For New Job

Facebook/cwjanethevirgin Promotional image for 'Jane the Virgin'

Jane (Gina Rodriguez) will have to put on hold her plans of becoming a full-time novelist in the upcoming episode of "Jane the Virgin."

In the episode titled "Chapter Seventy-Five," the synopsis reveals that something will come up that will prohibit Jane from focusing on her writing and seek a different job instead. She will be applying for the position of an assistant professor. This will put her in close contact with her former mentor and crush, Jonathan Chavez (guest star Adam Rodriguez). When Jane was attending her post-grad studies, Jonathan was a huge influence in her dreams of becoming a novelist. For a brief time, too, they dated. They almost took their relationship to the next level, until both realized that it was not what they wanted.

Seeing Jonathan as a colleague will reportedly change her perspective on who he is as a person. There is no need for Rafael (Justin Baldoni) to be worried, though. Jane's infatuation for the professor was long gone. She and Mateo's (Elias Janssen) have already reached an understanding when it comes to their relationship. Showrunner Jennie Urman spoke to Mic about the progress the couple has made since they admitted their feelings for each other.

"I really believe that for long-running soaps to sustain, the characters have to keep growing and learning and changing. [Jane's] evolution as a sexual character is something the show was always interested in and then as we started to figure out how she and Rafael would have sex, we wanted to bookend the season. She thought at the beginning of the season that she was going to get into the shower with him, and then at the end of the season she's ready and he gets into the shower with her," the EP said.

"Jane the Virgin" season 4 episode 11 will air Friday, March 2 at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.