'Jane the Virgin' Season 4 Episode 11 Spoilers: Jane Reunites with her Ex-Lover/Professor

Facebook/cwjanethevirgin Promotional image for 'Jane the Virgin'

Jane (Gina Rodriguez) is set to reunite with her hot former professor Jonathan Chavez (guest star Adam Rodriguez) in the upcoming episode of "Jane the Virgin."

In the episode titled "Chapter Seventy-Five," the synopsis reveals that Jane will consider becoming a teacher. Although she wants to pursue writing full time, unexpected circumstances will force her to contemplate a more stable job. Jane will reportedly apply as an assistant professor. In the process, she will comprehend something about her former crush and grad school instructor, Jonathan.

At one point in her life, Jane was sure that Jonathan was the one for her. They fooled around for a while, but then she realized it was just an attraction. Still, Jonathan helped her a lot when she was still starting out as a novelist. He was strict but supportive and never let her feel that she was lacking. Meanwhile, the episode will also see Rogelio (Jaime Camil) doing his best to convince star Eva Longoria to work alongside him in the American remake of the "Passions of Santos."

It was announced in January that the "Desperate Housewives" actress will guest star in the show. Longoria and Rogelio will reportedly have a "surprising connection." The promo shows, though, that she can barely act properly around him. In the clip, Rogelio and Longoria are out for a dinner date. He tells her she is incredible, which she readily agrees with. The next scene shows their screen test. The producers want to see the chemistry between them.

When Rogelio leans in for a kiss, Longoria looks like she is about to puke. He insists, though, that for her to get the part, they must show the proper intensity that the producers expect to see. Just when their lips are about to meet, Longoria has had enough and repeatedly says no. The producers and a bunch of spectators can also be seen cringing while watching them. It seems like Rogelio will need to find a different partner.

"Jane the Virgin" season 4 episode 11 will air Friday, March 2 at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.