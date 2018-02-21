Facebook/cwjanethevirgin Promotional image for 'Jane the Virgin'

Rogelio (Jaime Camil) will be saddened to learn that his dream leading lady for his new telenovela falls below his expectations in the upcoming episode of "Jane the Virgin."

In the episode titled "Chapter Seventy-Five," the synopsis reveals that there is nothing Rogelio wants more than having Eva Longoria act alongside him in the American remake of the "Passions of Santos." The promo shows him wooing the actress during an intimate dinner. Rogelio will keep the praises rolling in, eager to win her favor. The clip shows that he will succeed in getting Longoria to attend a screen test. Unfortunately, this is where the problems will arise.

The teaser shows the producers informing the pair that they need to see chemistry between them. Rogelio immediately goes in for the kill, acting like he cannot wait to kiss Longoria. The lady, though, is not as enthusiastic. She actually looks like she is going to puke when Rogelio's face gets close to hers. Eventually, she cannot stand it anymore and pushes him away. It looks like Rogelio needs to find a new leading lady who will exhibit the passion that the producers want to see for the telenovela.

Longoria's return in the CW series has been teased in January, where she would portray herself. According to reports, she and Rogelio will have a "surprising connection" when they meet. The episode will also see Jane (Gina Rodriguez) applying to become a professor. As much as she wants to pursue a full-time job as a novelist, something will come up that will change her mind. Jane's thoughts will unexpectedly veer towards her former mentor, Jonathan Chavez (guest star Adam Rodriguez). They dated briefly before she realized they were both not interested in a relationship.

"Jane the Virgin" season 4 episode 11 will air Friday, March 2 at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.